Starting Tuesday, March 20, motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on US-56, west of Moonlight Road, for entryway repairs at 830 E. Main St. Weather permitting, crews plan to complete the work within a week.
For more information, contact City Engineer Tim McEldowney at [email protected] or 913.856.0914.
Intermittent lane closures on US-56 to begin March 20
Starting Tuesday, March 20, motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on US-56, west of Moonlight Road, for entryway repairs at 830 E. Main St. Weather permitting, crews plan to complete the work within a week.