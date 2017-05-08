An inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center – Central Booking Facility has died after being found unconscious in his cell Saturday, May 6.
Bryan Paul Smith, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:56 a.m. while detention staff was conducting a routine welfare check of the inmates. Life-saving efforts were initiated by Johnson County Detention Center Staff and in-house medical staff. Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to assist. Resuscitation efforts were initially successful and Smith was transported to a nearby hospital with a pulse. He passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Smith was housed alone and had been incarcerated since May 2, 2017 awaiting trial on charges of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child. He had a bond of $100,000.
This is an on-going investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
