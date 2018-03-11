An inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center – Central Booking Facility has died after being found unconscious in her cell.
Wanda D. Kendrick, 59, was found unresponsive in her cell at 9:05 a.m. March 2, 2018 while detention staff was conducting a welfare check. Life-saving efforts were initiated by Johnson County Detention Center Staff and in-house medical staff. The Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to assist. Resuscitation efforts were continued, and Kendrick was transported to a nearby hospital. She passed away at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Kendrick was housed alone and had been incarcerated since February 23, 2018.
This is an on-going investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found unconscious, investigation continues
An inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center – Central Booking Facility has died after being found unconscious in her cell.