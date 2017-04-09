Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz
A six member production crew was at the Edgerton Community Museum on April 4 shooting material for a documentary to premiere on the Sundance channel sometime in the fall. The program focuses on aspects of the “In Cold Blood” story. In this photo, Luke McCoubrey, director of photography, frames up Charlie Troutner, museum president, for an interview. Truman Capote’s book “In Cold Blood,” focused on Richard Hickock a graduate of Edgerton Rural High School, and some scenes from a 1967 movie were shot in Edgerton . Hickock was arrested and convicted for a murder in Holcomb, Kan.