Using balanced scoring, the Trailridge Middle School Huskies boys 8th grade track team won the Frontier league title at Spring Hill last week.

The boys avenged their 10 point loss to Spring Hill from a year ago winning the title by 34 .5 points.

Jack Lott led the way. He won the 400 meters in 57.7; the 800 meters in 2:13.9; and the 1600 meters in 4:50.98. He also teamed with Zach Barnett, Jhoab Orta and Tyler Halbrook to win the sprint medley.

The other gold belonged to the 1600 meter relay team of Caleb Calvin, Matthew Limer, Drew Cassida and Kellen Kueser in 3:59.8.

The eighth grade girls finished ninth as a team. Earning bronze medals were Brandy Njogu with a 100 hurdle time of 19.17.

The seventh grade boys brought back a second place finish behind host Spring Hill.

John Ahrens led the way with a gold medal 100 meter time of 12.59. The other gold went to the 1600 relay of Lucas Anderson, Blake Moore, Sergio Velasquez and Zach Collins in 4:22.1.

The seventh grade girls took third place behind Eudora and Spring Hill. As a team, the girls brought home three new team records and one new league record.

The new league record went to the sprint medley team of Kelsey Morales-Mercedd, Katie Thompson, Gracen Mealman and Fernanda Martinez in a time of 2:03.77. They erased the old mark of 2:05.59 set in 2002 by Wheatridge.