After finishing second as a team last year, the Trailridge Husky boys’ eighth graders have their sights set on a Frontier league title.
Placing in the top three last year at league were Jack Lott (400, 800, 1600 meters), Andrew Cassida (hurdles), Kellen Kueser (400 meters), Quenton Walion (pole vault) and Riley Pemberton (shot put).
The Huskies also placed in the top three in the sprint medley, 800 and 1600 meter relays.
For the girls, Alexis Herter was a top three finisher in the hurdles at league.
Huskies set sights on league track title
