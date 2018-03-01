The Huskies played hard against Spring Hill but came up short in the end.  The final score was 52-22.  Leading scorers were Derek Toomey with 8 points and Will Shuler with 6 points.
The Huskies played hard against Ottawa but came up short in the end.  The Huskies fell 44-12.  Leading scorers were Derek Toomey and Brady Hilton with 3 points and Will Shuler with 4 points.