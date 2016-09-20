Using a strong running game, the Trailridge middle school eight grade Husky football team brought back a 34-0 win from Spring Hill last week.
Up 80 at halftime, the Huskies unloaded with 26 second half points. Drew Cassida led the way with three touchdown runs and finished with over 100 rushing yards.
Also scoring was Kellen Kueser on a touchdown run and Ivan Jalabomy hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Quinton Johns.
Johnny Akin and Johns also added two point conversion runs.
Spearheading the defense was Cassida, Julian Layne, Gavin Young, Kueser and Akin.
Kueser also had an interception and Alex Roadenm a fumble recovery.
Now 1-1, the Huskies remain home to host Paola this week.
