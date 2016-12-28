Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe is averaging 10 points a game for Saint Xavier University in Chicago. He has helped the team to a 5-1 league record. Submitted photo

Former GEHS standout Kyle Huppe continues to make his mark as a member of the Saint Xavier University basketball team in Southwest Chicago.

Huppe is a senior guard for an Xavier team that competes in the Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference. His efforts have helped Xavier to a 6-7 overall record and a 5-1 in league.

At 6-2, 180 pounds, Huppe is averaging 10 points per game and will surpass the 1000 point total at careers end.

The 1000 point total will place Huppe in the top 30 All-time Xavier scoring list. He will also finish his career in the top five All-time three point shooters and holds the school’s record with a 95 percent free throw percentage.

“It’s been a lot of fun at Xavier the last four years,” said Huppe, a 2012 GEHS grad. “I hope to finish strong, win another conference title and advance to the national tournament.”

Huppe’s career highlight so far has been a 28 point performance against Robert Morris University. He dished out seven assists versus Carlew Pennsylvania in 2013.

Academically, Huppe is a three time All CCAC Scholar Athlete and Daktronic NAIA Scholar Athlete. He will graduate this May with a Business Management- Marketing degree.

He is the son of Gary and Lisa Huppe of Edgerton.