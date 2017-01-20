Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week.
Huppe, a senior guard, scored 11 points as Xavier improved to 10-9, 7-4 in Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
Huppe became the 39th player in Saint Xavier basketball history to score 1000 career points.
Huppe will graduate in May with a Business Management Marketing degree. He is the son of Gary and Lisa Huppe of Edgerton.
Huppe hits Milestone in Saint Xavier win
Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week.