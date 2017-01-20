Former GEHS basketball standout Kyle Huppe scored his 1000 point in Saint Xavier’s 103-70 win over Saint Ambrose University of Iowa last week.
Huppe, a senior guard, scored 11 points as Xavier improved to 10-9, 7-4 in Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
Huppe became the 39th player in Saint Xavier basketball history to score 1000 career points.
Huppe will graduate in May with a Business Management Marketing degree. He is the son of Gary and Lisa Huppe of Edgerton.