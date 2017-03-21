Here are some ways you can help cattle producers and their families who were affected by the wildfires in southwestern Kansas:
On Facebook: Search for “Orphan Calf Relief of SW Kansas”
Donations: Contact one of the two businesses that have set up accounts for relief funds:
Ashland Feed and Seed, 1975 County Road U, Ashland, KS 67831; 620-635-2856
Meade Co-op, P.O. Box 220, Meade, KS 67864; 602-873-2161
Country Feeds, 11205 US Highway 56, Montezuma, KS 67867; 1-800-711-6092
More information or questions: Call Rachelle Schlochtermeier at 785-483-0421
