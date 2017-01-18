Jordan Hoston scored 16 points and Trey Heinrich added 15 leading the Bronco boys’ varsity basketball team to a 64-45 win over De Soto last week.
Spring Hill jumped to an 11-5 first quarter lead and went up 25-16 by halftime. The Broncos tacked on 39 second half points to secure the victory.
Other scorers included Brennan Feeback, 10 points, Jacob Hodge, nine points, KJ Powell, three points, Bryce Towles, four points, Brock Laplank, four points, Nate Ewing, two points, and Brock Weber had one point.
