Jordan Hoston scored 14 points leading the Broncos to a 62-38 win over Desoto last Friday night.
“Our best defensive game of the year,” said Coach Wes Book. “We held Desoto to just 23.9 percent shooting from the field and also were efficient on offense.”
Besides Hoston, KJ Powell added 11, Jacob Hodge, 10 points, Breenen Feeback, six, Trey Heinrich, five points, and Bryce Towles, four points.
Now 10-6 overall, 4-3 in league, return home for two games this week.
Hoston scores 14 points in Bronco’s victory
