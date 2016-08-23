Submitted photo
The annual Horticulture Night at the Kansas State University Agricultural Research Center in Hays is set for Sept. 20. This year the emphasis is on low water use turf grass demonstration plots, tomato and pepper varietal trials, and the Prairie Star flower performance trials. The event is scheduled later in the summer this year than usual so attendees can better view the results of the complete season. Questions about flowers, vegetable gardening and turf grass will be addressed but discussion is not limited to those topics. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. The research center is located south of Hays at 1232 240th Ave. For more information phone: 785-625-3425 or check Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WKARC/?fref=ts or Twitter.