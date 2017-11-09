SH to honor veterans

All citizens are invited to a veterans’ event at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the South Middle School, 301 E South St., Spring Hill.

Community members are invited to join veterans, Cole-Smith American Legion Post #350, Ladies Auxiliary Unit #350, Sons of the American Legion and American Letion Riders chapters, the Spring Hill Historical Society, school children dignitaries and a guest speakers at Spring Hill’s 12th annual Veterans Day celebration.

Immediately following the ceremony, there will be food and fellowship provided by Auxiliary members.

For additional information contact Helen Hecke at 913 592 3419.

Gardner VFW hosts veterans ceremony

The Gardner VFW at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 2017 at the Gardner Veterans’ Park on Center St. will host their annual Veterans’ Day ceremony.

It is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend.

County to hold annual VD observance in OP

The 2017 Johnson County Veterans Day observance is scheduled for Nov. 11, at the Korean War Veterans Memorial at 119th Street and Lowell Avenue, Overland Park.

Activities will begin at 11 a.m. saluting all veterans from all wars, including World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Seating is limited to 375, and parking is limited.

Special guests will be veterans of the Korean War, including 32 veterans who will receive Ambassador for Peace Medals by the Republic of Korea, commonly called South Korea. Consul General Jong-Kook Lee from the Republic of Korea Embassy in Chicago will present the medals and be among the featured speakers.

Sgt. Roger Martinez from the Kansas Army National Guard will deliver the keynote speech. He is a chemical noncommissioned officer with the 35th Infantry Division. During his military service, which began in 2011, he was deployed to the Republic of Korea from 2014 to 2015.

Other speakers will include:

Lt. Colonel Kyunghwan Jung, South Korean Army Liaison officer to the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth

Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, who will serve as emcee.

Parking will be available at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Avenue, adjacent to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 West 119th Street, across Lowell Avenue directly east of the memorial site.

The public event is being organized in partnership with the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter No. 181, Lenexa; the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter No. 43, Kansas City, Mo.; Jewish War Veterans, Mo-Kan Post No. 605; the city of Overland Park; and the Kansas Army National Guard.

Other organizations participating in the program include:

Olathe American Legion Earl Collier Post 153

Overland Park’s American Legion Post 370 and VFW Post 846

Kansas City Metro Chapter of the American GI Forum

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 243 in Kansas and Missouri

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34 in Overland Park

The celebration marks Johnson County’s 31st anniversary of sponsoring an annual Veterans Day observance.

Johnson County’s annual Veterans Day observance began in 1987 with a public celebration on the south steps of the Johnson County Courthouse before moving to the Kansas National Guard Armory in Olathe from 1995 to 2006.

Since 2007, the county event has occurred at veteran memorial sites throughout Johnson County, including the cities of Olathe, Overland Park, Merriam, Lenexa, Gardner and the New Century AirCenter.

More information about the Veterans Day event is available at 913-715-0430.

Veterans honored with free admission on Veterans Day

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home will honor and thank our country’s veterans for their service by offering free admission and a 20 percent discount in the gift shop on Nov. 11 to all veterans and their families.

A ceremony hosted by the local VFW and American Legion will be held at the Eisenhower Presidential Library on Nov. 11. The Veterans Day Homage to Veterans of all Wars will begin at 9:45 a.m. near the Pylons at the east end of the campus.

Remarks during the ceremony will be given by Todd Hokanson, Commander of General Dwight D. Eisenhower VFW Post #3279 and Eddie Avinger, Commander of the James R. Cutler American Legion Post #39. The ceremony includes a wreath laying, rifle salute, and bugler.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library ceremony is one component of the ceremony procession. Full schedule as follows:

•8:20 a.m. – St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery (north of Abilene)

•8:45 a.m. – Village Manor

•9:20 a.m. – Dickinson County Heritage Center

•9:45 a.m. – Eisenhower Presidential Library Pylons

•10:15 a.m. – Brown Memorial Home

•10:55 a.m. – 8th Street Bridge over Mud Creek

•11:20 a.m. – Abilene Place

•11:45 a.m. – Abilene Cemetery

About the Eisenhower Presidential Library

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home, a nonpartisan federal institution, is part of the Presidential Libraries network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. We preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, please visit eisenhowerfoundation.net.