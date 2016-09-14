Spring Hill High School Homecoming candidates are: (left to right): Trey Hastings, Haylee Hitchens, Drew Burger, Megan Milroy, Joseph Briggs, Amanda Dickie, Dylan Brenneman and Rachel Burger. Photo courtesy of USD 230

The Spring Hill High School 2016 Fall Homecoming will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Broncos will take on the Paola Panthers at 7 p.m. and the homecoming court will be crowned at half time of the game. This year’s theme is “Broncos Among the Stars.”

Homecoming candidates are:

Rachel Burger, daughter of Kate and Rick Burger. Rachel plans to major in communication at the University of Arkansas.

Amanda Dickie, daughter of Amy Dickie. She has not chosen a college yet, but plans to continue playing volleyball and pursue a degree in studio art.

Haylee Hitchens, daughter of Nichole and Steve Hitchens. After graduation, she plans to attend JCCC for two years and then transfer to Emporia State University to complete her degree in special education.

Megan Milroy, daughter of Christy and Bruce Milroy. Megan has several offers to play volleyball, but has not yet decided on a college. She plans to study physical therapy.

Dylan Brenneman, son of Monica and Charlie Brenneman. He plans to continue running in college and pursue an engineering degree.

Joseph Briggs, son of Barbara and Steve Briggs. Joseph plans to follow in his brother’s footsteps by attending the University of Missouri and majoring in agribusiness.

Drew Burger, son of Kate and Rick Burger. Drew plans to attend Pratt Community College for two years and then continue on to K-State to complete a degree in outdoor wildlife management.

Trey Hastings, son of Dana Hastings. After graduation, he plans to attend KU and study psychology.