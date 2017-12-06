Enjoy the spirit of the season on an outing to the Country Club Plaza being offered twice in mid-December by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Holiday Lights is the name of this social outing. Participants can take time to shop with friends, enjoy the holiday decorations, and even enjoy a meal if they’d like! After some free time at the plaza, the group will take a driving tour of local holiday light displays.

This outing is offered once on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and again on Monday, Dec. 18. Each session will begin at 4 p.m. and will return about 10 p.m. the same day. The cost for one six-hour outing, including transportation, is $15 per person. The Dec. 13 session will have pick-up locations at the Spring Hill Community Center, 613 Race St, Spring Hill, Edgerton City Hall, 404 E Nelson St, Edgerton, at the Gardner Senior Building, 128 E Park, Gardner, and at the New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, near Gardner. Be sure to register for this session by Dec. 6, and specify your pickup location at the time of registration. The Dec. 18 session will depart from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam. Please register for this session by 12/11.

For more information or to register, call (913) 826-3030.