Trey Heinrich scored 17 points leading the Spring Hill Broncos varsity basketball team to a 58-43 win over Metro Academy last week.
Early on Metro made a game of it. Metro trailed just 19-18 at halftime, but saw Spring Hill unload for 39 second half points to secure the win.
Besides Heinrich, Breenen Feeback had 10 points, Jacob Hodge, seven points, and KJ Powell had six points.
Heinrich scores 17 points to lead Broncos
