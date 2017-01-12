Austyn Hatton ( 3) applies defensive pressure in the Blazers 66-57 win against Blue Valley West Friday night. Submitted photo
Senior guard Austyn Hatton scored 15 points leading the Blazer boys varsity basketball team to a big 66-57 home EKL win against Blue Valley West last Friday night.
GEHS, 4-2, led 29-24 at halftime and outscored West 21-15 in the third quarter to take control.
Bryson Rohr and Conner Boyt led the third quarter charge as GEHS took a 50-39 lead after three frames.
Clutch free throw shooting by the Blazers in the fourth quarter sealed the verdict.
GEHS sank 10 of 13 charity tosses in the final quarter.
Besides Hatton, Devan Toomey and Conner Boyt had 13 points apiece. Senior Anthony Reed added seven points, while Lucas Soza and Luke Jennings had two points apiece.
“It was our best performance of the year,” said Coach Jeff Langrehr. “We shot 75 percent from the foul line, played well defensively and we extended the defense with good perimeter shooting.”
Now 4-2, GEHS hopes to continue the winning formula with a home EKL match against Mill Valley this week.
Devan Toomey (right) and Conner Boyt (left) scored 13 points apiece in the Blazers 66-57 home win over Blue Valley West last week. Photos courtesy of Brooke Boyer