Staff photo by Brandon Humble
Work continues on the Hampton Inn Hotel and Conference Center near the southeast corner of Cedar Niles Road and East Santa Fe Street. The 82-room hotel and 8,200 square feet of meeting space, has a targeted opening date of Fall 2018. Outside stucco work has started on the front of the building and will continue until completed around the building. The fourth and fifth floors are being constructed. The parking lot is near completion with the exception of the final overlay. The Cedar Niles road improvements have started in relation to this project, with the light improvements yet to be installed.