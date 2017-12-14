Area elected officials gathered at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Midwest Commerce Center to participate in the groundbreaking for Excelligence Learning Corporation’s 646,400-sq. ft. facility housing manufacturing, distribution and call center. Pictured from left: Chris Morrow, Gardner mayor; Paul Licausi, LS Commercial Real Estate; Rob Tecco, Excelligence; Steve Shute, Gardner city council president; Ed Eilert, chairman Board of County Commissioners; Mike Brown, county commissioner – District 6; Julia Lynn, senator 9th District; and Cheryl Harrison-Lee, Gardner city administrator. Excelligence Learning Corporation, headquartered in Monterey, California, is a leader in the childhood education industry, providing learning tools and solutions to early childhood and elementary teachers and parents. Excelligence offers these amenities through three main divisions: supplies, equipment and services. The project’s anticipated completion date is December 2018. Staff photo by Rick Poppitz
