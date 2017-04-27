A groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I development of the Master Plan for Big Bull Creek Park is being planned for 10 a.m. on April 29. The event will take place at the site of the future Sunflower entrance to Big Bull Creek Park, at 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton.

The ceremony is expected to last about a half hour, and is being presented by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District, which will own and operate the new park. Officials from Edgerton and Gardner have been invited as well.

Initial plans for Phase I of 1,980-acre future Big Bull Creek Park include a combined park maintenance building and Johnson County Park Police substation to be located just north of the intersection of Four Corners Road and 199th St. Other anticipated amenities include a parking lot, two picnic shelters, a restroom, a discover nature playground, and a three-quarter-mile paved trail on Sunflower Road north of 207th St., and a group campground near 213th Street east of Spoon Creek Road. Officials anticipate an early 2018 completion.

For those who are in the area for the groundbreaking, April 29 is also the day for two annual JCPRD open house-type events. These include the Spring Community Day at JCPRD?s Mildale Farm facility, and the TimberRidge Adventure Center and Climbing Tower open house events.

Mildale Farm is located on another portion of the Big Bull Creek property. The five-hour Mildale Farm Community Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will give interested parties access to the 22-acre rental property in southwest Johnson County and 136 acres of adjacent future parkland.

The community day event will let visitors explore the high-quality equestrian-style barn which is the property’s centerpiece, take part in arts and crafts activities for kids, and explore and picnic on the grounds. The public can also practice catch-and-release fishing in any or all of the seven ponds within the 158-acre area. While JCPRD fishing permits have been waived for this event, Kansas residents ages 16 to 64 and nonresidents 16 and older need to have a Kansas state fishing license, which will not be sold on-site. Mildale Farm is located at 35250 W. 199th St.

Officials anticipate a planned maintenance project on 199th Street will begin on April 14. For the latest roadway information and directions, go to: https://www.jocogov.org/dept/public-works/projects/road-closings.