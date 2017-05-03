Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz
Despite a steady downpour of rain on April 27, the groundbreaking ceremony for Big Bull Creek Park went on as planned. JOCO Parks and Recreation personnel put up a tent to help keep the attendees dry. Among the group pictured are Mike Brown, county commissioner District 6; Paul Snider, chairman Johnson County Parks and Rec Commissioners; Ed Eilert, chairman Board of County Commissioners; Don Roberts, mayor of Edgerton; Jill Geller, director Johnson County Parks and Recreation; Jeff Stewart, deputy director Johnson County Parks and Recreation; and Chris Morrow, mayor of Gardner.