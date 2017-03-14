Photo courtesy of Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted a ground breaking ceremony for a new 7,200 sq ft. event space on the northeast corner of 191st Street and 169 Hwy in Spring Hill, on March 8, 2017. The event center, expected to be completed in early summer, will primarily serve as a rentable space available to the community for weddings, parties and community events. The building will also be home to Firework Mania Superstore, a Black Cat Certified Retailer, during the designated time for fireworks sales (June 27t through July 5. Pictured at the ground breaking are L to R: Sharon Mitchell, president/CEO, Spring Hill Chamber; Paige Cuezze, chamber board member; Chris Leaton, Spring Hill City Council president; Chris Coulson, Mark Stenberg, and Chris Noland of Hometown Development, LLC; Dr. Wayne Burke, chamber chairman of the coard and USD230 Superintendent, and chamber moard Members, Ron Sullivan of Accounting Partners, Inc. and Michael Grann of Farm Bureau Financial Services.