Gregory “Greg” Thomas Hermon, 73, of Gardner, KS passed away Dec. 2, 2017 at his home. Visitation 10:00 am Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 followed by an 11:30 am service at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, KS. Honor guard will be provided by the Overland Park Police Dpt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Great Plains SPCA or to Wayside Waifs. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Greg was born Jan. 15, 1944 in Kansas City, MO to Thomas Frederick and Gloria (Gerstenberger) Hermon. He lived in KCMO until he was five years old. At that time his family moved to Roeland Park, KS. Greg graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1962 and attended Kansas City Metropolitan Jr. College and UMKC. He married Phyllis Leona Bartlett on Nov. 28, 1970 in Prairie Village, KS. After marriage they moved to rural Olathe in 1970 and finally to rural Gardner in 1978. Greg was an Overland Park, KS police officer from 1966 to 2006. He attained Sergeant position in Oct. 1989 and retired in 2006. Greg was the traffic reporter on the KUDL and KCNW radio stations in 1977. His honors included: 1976 Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer by the OP Jaycees, the 1988 Merit Award from the KS Assoc. of Chiefs of Police and the 1989 Award for Valor-Life Saving by KMBC-TV and Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Assn.

Greg was a member of numerous organizations: Church of Christ, Gardner, KS, Kansas Peace Officers Assoc., Life member of the Kansas State Historical Society, Westerners International (Kansas City Posse), Civil War Roundtable of Kansas City (President 1985), Single-Action Shooting Society, Powder Creek Cowboys, Mill Creek Rifle Club, Colt Collectors Assoc., National Rifle Assoc., Kansas State Rifle Assoc., Kansas Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers, Singers, Inc. (President 2010-2014) and the Western Music Assoc.

He had writings published in the following newspapers: Olathe Daily News, Harris Newspaper and the Kansas City Star and magazine articles published in: Military Images, Real West, Military Collector & Historian, Cross Country Music and the 61 Country Magazine.

Greg was a singer and guitar player who was a member of the Non-Union Country Bands from 1962-1965 and joined the American Federation of Musicians (AFL-CIO) Local 34 in 1965. He played with various union bands (including The 44’s, and Comancheros), played various clubs around Kansas City from 1965-1967, played the Rondavous Club in Warsaw, MO and the Golden Slipper in Camdenton, MO in 1966. Greg was on the Larry Good show on KCKN and the Don Joyce Show on KCMK-FM in 1965-1967. Greg recorded for Little Darlin’ Records, produced by Nick Hunter (“Just Inside Your Arms”/”Picket Sign”) in 1967. He guested on Sweet Springs Opry in 1965 and played the KC area “Opry” shows from 1994-1997 (Grand O Opry in Ottawa, KS; Cass County Opry in Harrisonville, MO and Northtown Opry in North KCMO. Greg was a member of the Kansas Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers & Singers since 1993 (Vice-President DeSoto Chapter, Vice-President Santa Fe Trail Chapter, State President 2010-2014). He played various gigs with Prairie Country Band, Buffalo Rose Band, Westernaires Band and Odds ‘n’ Ends Band. Greg was the recording engineer for Cavern Recording Studio in Independence, MO from 1965-1967 (including recording demos for Johnny Western). He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis in 2014 and niece, Holly Miller. Greg is survived by his sister Lynn “Nancy” and husband Tommy Atkins, Olathe, KS; nieces: Stacey and husband Steve Merrill, Olathe, KS and Kaycee and husband Nathan Barniak, Lenexa, KS.