Submitted photo
David Torrez is a 12 year old from Olathe and member of Comet Tech 4-H. He has grown up around Nubian Dairy goats and has been showing since he could walk. This year he brought three does to the Johnson County Fair. Marie (his favorite) is a 3 year old and second “freshener.” This means her second time delivering a kid and starting milk production. Torrez won Grand Champion Dairy goat with Marie at the 2015 and 2016 Johnson County 4-H Fair. He showed a 1 year old first “freshener” named Diamond and won Reserve Grand Champion Dairy goat this year. He also showed Marie’s daughter Elsa (not pictured) in showmanship and the 6 month and under age division. Elsa won her age division class. Torrez will be a 7th grader at Frontier Trail Middle School and is the son of Dr. Bonnie Dechant and Shawn Torrez.