The Gardner Police Department has been given permission to use the buildings that are vacant in the area of Main & Center for training purposes.

“We will be conducting scenario based training on Monday, March 13th, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. until noon and again on Wednesday March 15th, 2017 from 6 – 10 p.m.,” Lt. Lee Krout, Gardner Police Department, said in a press release.

The GPD will be running scenario’s at two houses and the apartment buildings. Krout said the training will not interfere with any traffic in the area other than people possibly slowing down to see what is going on.

“We wanted to make sure as many people as possible knew this was training ahead of time to minimize the concerns of increased police activity in that area on those days,” Krout said.