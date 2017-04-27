Law enforcement officers at locations across the state will be collecting unused leftover medications for safe disposal on April 29.

Locally, the Gardner Police Department and partner Cosentino’s Price Chopper will host the 10th DEA Prescription Take-Back Program. This national program, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), allows residents to dispose of unwanted medications anonymously and at no cost.

Citizens can dispose of their expired, unused or undesired prescriptions at Price Chopper, located at 830 E. Main St, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Restricted items include: aerosols, inhalers, needles and liquids (sealed and unsealed).

The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse. Since the program began in 2010, more than 50 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment, Schmidt said. Getting these leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To find a location, visit www.ag.ks.gov.

The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are increasing, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that traditional methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – pose potential safety and health hazards and should be avoided.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.