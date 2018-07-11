The Gardner Police Department received about 45 calls to dispatch for improper use of fireworks this season.
“The majority of calls were for discharging fireworks outside the allowed dates and times,” said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer.
Fireworks calls by date were:
June 28, 1; June 29, 1; June 30, 7; July 1, 5: July 2; 7; July 3, 8; and July 4.
Warnings were issued for the first fireworks offense; there were no repeat offenders, Marshall-Oquendo said.
This year about 8-10,000 people attended the July 4th event at Celebration Park. The event featured Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, returning favorite Big Time Grain Company and newcomer Rachel Louise Taylor. In addition, there were food vendors, bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines, interactive entertainment and a fireworks display.
There were no problems reported, although traffic volumes caused a few delays. “Normal delays due to a large number of vehicles exiting one area at the same time,” Marshall-Oquendo said.
There were eight fireworks tents within the city limits this year. Each paid a $1,000 permit.
