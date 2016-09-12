Governor Sam Brownback ordered flags lowered in Johnson County to honor Master Deputy Sheriff Brandon Collins. In accordance with Executive Order 10-12, Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down in Johnson County.
Flags should be lowered immediately today, Sept. 12 and remain at half-staff to sun-down on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Collins spent over 20 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. He was killed on Sept. 11 when a vehicle struck his patrol vehicle while he was conducting a routine traffic stop near143rd on NB 69HWY. While sitting in his vehicle, a truck crashed into the back at highway speeds, killing Deputy Collins.
He leaves behind a wife and two daughters and will be mourned by the entire Sheriff’s office staff.
Flags should be lowered immediately today, Sept. 12 and remain at half-staff to sun-down on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Collins spent over 20 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. He was killed on Sept. 11 when a vehicle struck his patrol vehicle while he was conducting a routine traffic stop near143rd on NB 69HWY. While sitting in his vehicle, a truck crashed into the back at highway speeds, killing Deputy Collins.
He leaves behind a wife and two daughters and will be mourned by the entire Sheriff’s office staff.