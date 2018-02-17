Kara Fullmer

[email protected]

Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. issued a set of four executive orders designed to promote openness and transparency in government. The orders make the following changes:

• Eliminating the fees for the first 100 pages of documents requested under the Kansas Open Records Act for residents of Kansas.

• Requiring employees of the Governor’s Office to use only official e-mail accounts to conduct state business.

• Mandating that all Cabinet agencies develop and track performance metrics which measure the most critical functions of their agency,

• Creating a centralized website where all open meeting notices of Executive Branch agencies will be posted.

“In my travels around the state, I’ve talked to many Kansans, who express their desire for more sunlight on government dealings,” said Governor Colyer in his address to a joint legislative session last week “Transparency is the key to better accountability and accountability is the key to real results.”

“These executive orders are a great first step towards increasing transparency and renewing public confidence in their government,” he continued.

The Governor additionally praised legislative efforts to improve transparency and expressed a desire to be the most approachable Governor in the Kansas history.

The full text of the Executive Orders, numbered 18-05, 18-06, 18-07, and 18-08 can be found at the link below:

https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/