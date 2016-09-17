Photos courtesy Parks and Recreation
The Gardner Parks and Recreation Department’s 15th annual Fishing Derby took place Saturday, Sept. 10 at Gardner Lake. Over 50 children and their families enjoyed the gorgeous weather while having fun fishing and being outside. The event is co-sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Cops N’ Bobbers, Price Chopper of Gardner and Oak Run subdivision. All guests in attendance enjoyed a picnic lunch and registered kids received a goody bag with a fishing medal. Trophies were awarded to the biggest catch, the smallest catch and the most caught in two separate age categories. Each child registered was able to choose a prize upon checking-in. Prizes ranged from sleeping bags and fishing poles to tackle boxes and portable camping chairs.