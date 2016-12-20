Former Gardner-Edgerton High School Athletic Director Kent Glaser was recently named Athletic Director for Shawnee Mission North High School.
Glaser served as an associate principal and athletic director at GEHS from 2004-2015. He was an associate principal at Derby high school from 2001-2004.
He started his career as a math teacher and coach at Shawnee Heights High School in Tecumseh. He has a Bachelor Degree from Kansas State University and a Masters in Education from Washburn University.
Glaser named SMN athletic director
