Gladys Esther Lane, 100, of Gardner, Kan passed away April 7, 2018, at the Healthcare Resort in Olathe, Kan after a brief illness.

Gladys was born April 27, 1917, in Barron, Wis to Knute and Helen Josephine (Larson) Paulson. She was number 5 of 11 children. She graduated from Barron High School and then attended Paul’s Beauty School in Minneapolis, Minn. Gladys married Earl Civil Lane on June 5, 1937. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. While living in Kirksville, Mo she was a member of the Church of the Nazarene where she served on the church board and was active in church life. Her past employment included being the bookkeeper for E. C. Lane Tank Company, salesperson at LaVogue dress shop in Kirksville, Mo, and a switchboard operator at Gardner Hospital. She loved to read, crochet, do jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Gladys had a contagious laugh and smile. Family times together brought her great joy. She enjoyed discussing current events and reminiscing with family and friends. Gladys will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Civil Lane in 1980; son, Michael Allen Lane in 1988 and siblings: Inga Erickson, Laura Paulson, Helga Lane, Norman Paulson, Doris McLaughlin, Gordon Paulson, Stanley Paulson and Stella Helseth. She is survived by her sons: Gerald Earl Lane and wife Susie of Gardner, Kan and Richard Merle Lane and wife Julie of Lee’s Summit, Mo; 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Diane Calvin (Matt), Karyn Rae Stanley (Richard), Nathan Earl Lane (Madeline) and Jaclyn Ruth Wolf (David); 10 great-grandchildren: Haley and Shelby Calvin, Clara, Nora and Alyssa Stanley, Ava and Ellie Lane, Marryn, Josey and Grayce Wolf; and sisters: June Hassebroek of Portland, Ore and Lila Sandve of Barron, Wisc.

emorial service will be 11:00 am April 20, 2018, at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Inurnment following at Gardner Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 am before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Gardner, Barron County Historical Society-Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron, Wisc or Kansas City Public Television in Kansas City, Mo. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.