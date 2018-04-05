This past March 27, the girls’ soccer team travelled to Mill Valley to open the season. The girls played very well during the first half but found themselves trailing one to nothing at half-time. The second half was a little rough. The girls allowed four goals and lost the game 5-0.

The girls hit the road again to take on Shawnee Heights. They controlled most of the first half and were solid across the board. The team was able to capitalize off of a conner due to Makenna Hutchison finding the back of the net to take the lead 1-0.

Unfortunately the girls came out flat the second half, giving up a goal in the first three minutes. The girls fought back to take control of the game but could not score, and they headed to overtime where they were unable to generate much offense and allowed Heights to score the golden goal off a throw in.

The first home game will be against Olathe East.