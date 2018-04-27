Gardner girls: Morris, Weidler, Smith, Moorehouse are pictured winning the 4 x 400 meter relay versus Mill Valley, April 16. Submitted photo
Larry Ward
The girls’ team placed second at Mill Valley April 16 with gold medal performances by Kylie Moorehouse in 200, 4x8 and 4x4, Larissa Weidler and Haley Morris in 4x8 and 4x4, Kendra Wait in Vault and 100, Madyson Beasley in Jav, Taylor Grasser in Long Jump, Alyssa Farrens in 4x8, Morgan Smith in 4x4, Chloe Hardeman, Lauren Havlik, Kelly Smith and Alex VanRheen in 4x1.