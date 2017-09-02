Girls’ golf take second place

This was our kick off week for girls’ golf.

The girls’ golf roster for the upcoming year includes: Seniors: Hannah Trivitt, Taylor Hill, Tara Land, Caitlin Miller; and Juniors: Mia Tovkach, Shae Stamps, Haley Meyer and Veronika Wojtas.

The first varsity event was hosted at Shawnee Golf and Country Club. The girls finished an impressive second place out of 9 area schools. Team score was 374.

Former State Champion of 2015 and Runner up of 2016, Mia Tovkach, shot a 78…which earned her a 3rd place finish overall. Senior Hannah Trivitt shot a personal best 86. Shae Stamps added a 98 and Haley Meyer shot a 112. The ladies have lots of talent and we all look forward to a successful season.

The home tournament is Wednesday Aug. 30 at Prairie Highlands. Junior Varsity will kick off their season on Tuesday Aug. 29 at Paola Country Club.