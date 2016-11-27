Margaret Ohmes

Reporter

The GFWC Athena Club of Gardner met at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Commemorative Air Force Building at New Century.

Before the meeting, members were welcomed with a short history of CAF as well as a number of interesting facts about WWII and about the aircraft used to train pilots. Members then were given a tour of the museum with a question and answer session at the end. Thanks to CAF volunteers for providing this wonderful opportunity to see so many historical artifacts of flying and introducing members to some of the men and women who did so much for the war effort during their years of military and civilian service.

Linda Loyd called the meeting to order. Members answered roll call with a fact about Mesa Verdi or the Grand Canyon. Answers included information about park history, wildlife, and other natural vegetation contained within the park.

Committee reports were given followed by information on future workshops, fundraising, and items still needed by the Veterans to which the club donates.

The next meeting will include a party and is set for Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. Former members and prospective members will be invited to attend. Athena welcomes all interested women of the community to join in helping with a multitude of community projects focusing on children, education, music and the arts. For more information, please contact Cathy Baker, president, at 913-787-2252.