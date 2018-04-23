Gertrude Emaline Guy, age 86, of Wellsville, Kan passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her home.

Gertrude Emaline Guy was born March 30, 1932 in Leon, Kansas the daughter of Leslie F. and Elsie M. (Yotter) Shannon. She grew up in Leon and graduated from Leon High School in 1949. She married George Calvin Guy on October 2, 1949 in El Dorado, KS. He preceded her in death after 53 years of marriage in 2003. Emaline was a homemaker until her children went to school and then worked for Central Supply at Research Medical Center for many years before she became a cook for Gardner High School. She was there for 17 years before retiring. She loved puzzles and fishing and was a very lucky gambler. She loved to bowl with her family and friends and enjoyed owning the bowling alley in Gardner for awhile. She travelled extensively with her husband and family and loved going on group bus trips with her daughter. She loved country music and enjoyed going to many concerts.

Emaline is survived by her children: daughter and her husband Janet and Terry Tesch of Weston Lakes, TX, daughter and her husband, Gail and Jim Crist of Wellsville; son and his wife, Keith and Amanda Guy of Jackson, GA; son Ken Guy of Wellsville; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, 3 sisters, and two great-grandsons, Edward Jacob Joy III “Trae” and Michael Conner Veach.

Funeral services will be 10AM, Monday, April 23, 2018 at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Sunday evening, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Shriners Hospital in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.