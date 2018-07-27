Gerald “Jerry” Sexton

Gerald “Jerry” Sexton, 75, of Gardner, Kan passed away July 24, 2018 at Olathe Hospice House.

Jerry was born June 8, 1943 in Kansas City, Kan to Thurman “Bob” Franklin and Jeanette Emma (Griggs) Sexton. He grew up in Shawnee, graduating from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1962.

Jerry married Janet R. Hill on June 4, 1966 in Shawnee, Kan. He worked as a Safety Compliance Specialist for Amoco Oil in Sugar Creek, MO, retiring in 1999. Before that he owned his own company, driving dump trucks and gasoline tankers. They lived off and on in Shawnee for 25 years and then moved to Gardner 7 years ago. Jerry enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars and loved sharing his knowledge of cars with his grandson. Most of all, he loved supporting his grandsons by going to their football games and other activities. He and Janet traveled all over the country in their motor home and spent the winters in Texas. Jerry was a member of the Gold Wing Club. He will be missed by family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Sexton. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet of the home; children: Michael Sexton and wife Rachel of Gardner, Kan and Chelle Mulford and husband Newton also of Gardner, Kan; two grandchildren: Hunter and Hayden Mulford and sister, Diana Smotherman of Shawnee, Kan.

Celebration of Life will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS 913-856-7111. Inurnment at a later date. Family requests bright colored clothing be worn at services. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Charitable Foundation for Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.