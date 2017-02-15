Gerald “Gerry” Eugene Braun, 92, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Feb. 11, 2017.

Gerry was born Sept. 23, 1924 in Kansas City, Kan to Ernest George and Maurine (Kelly) Braun. He grew up in Edgerton, one of six children, and was a 1942 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Gerry met his future wife, Kathleen E. Murphy, in second grade and they married on April 27, 1946 in Edgerton.. They traveled extensively while Gerry served 20 years in the US Marine Corps. After retiring from the US Marines Corp, Gerry and Kay settled in Independence, Mo, where Gerry pursued a career with Farmers Insurance Group, and they continued their traveling. He was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion of Independence, Mo. Gerry was loved very much. A practical and unpretentious man, he touched many people’s lives and made many friends along the way with his wit and wisdom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; a grandson, Barry; sisters: Mary Margaret Braun, Katherine O’Connor and Sister Mary Suzanne Braun. Gerry is survived by: brothers: Bernard W. Braun, and Frank E. Braun, sons, F. Patrick Braun, Michael E. Braun; daughter, Nancy (Larry) Gawf; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial service 11:00 am Mon., Feb. 20, 2017 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Rd., Independence, Mo 64055. Inurnment with military honors in St. Columbine Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, Kan at 3:00 pm. Visitation 10:00 am before the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Catholic Church or St. Columbine Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.