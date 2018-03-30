George August Rollheiser II of Gardner passed away March 18, 2018, while vacationing with his sons in Washington, DC. Aware of his illness, a trip to DC was a dream come true and perfect for a veteran and history enthusiast. With George leading the charge from his wheelchair, they took in everything DC had offer. The last night of the trip, as they packed their bags to return to Kansas City, George decided it was his time. With Justin and Caleb by his side, he passed on . . . . grinning from ear-to-ear as if to say, “Can you believe this?!”

George earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from UMKC. He served four years in the US Army, including one year in Vietnam. George was interested in all things cosmic and natural; he was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman; and he was involved in the community as a Boy Scout leader and sports coach. George had the heart of a teacher and the patience of Job. We were all influenced by these gifts.

He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel, father George and wife Cindy. He is survived by his sons Justin and Caleb, their wives Karise and Jamie, grandchildren Joviana, August and Cynthia, cousin Ralph Miller and “Sissy” Carolyn.

Formal services will be held Friday, April 6, 2:30-3:00p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery (150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, Kan. 66048). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later that evening between 6-8 p.m. in The Hearth Room at Matt Ross Community Center (8101 Marty St, Overland Park, Kan. 66204).