Generation Exchange at the Gardner Library
10:00 am to 3:00 pm September 10 and 17
Gardner Library 137 E Shawnee Street
Join up with a grandparent, neighbor or mentor and record their stories. Generation Exchange gives older adults a chance to share life experiences related to arts and culture, neighborhood life and historical events. We’ll explain how to conduct an interview and use the Generation Exchange kits. Participants will record their interviews and decide if they want to share their stories publicly or keep them private. Interviews can be done between two people (most common) or in groups up to six. Space is limited. Six 90-minute slots available Saturday September 10 and September 17 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information or to register, call (913) 826-4600.