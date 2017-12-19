Are you interested in genealogy? Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from?
Join Where the Trail Divides Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the Gardner Library on Jan. 13, 2017, for a Genealogy Seminar. From 11 a.m. to noon, the chapter will share research information such as: where to start, what to look for, and how to record and save what you have found.
Seating is limited, so call 913-310-0095 now with your reservation.
Genealogy seminar set for Gardner library
