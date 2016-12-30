The Blazers varsity wrestler turned in an impressive performance in the Johnson County Classic at Blue Valley High School Dec. 16-17.

“We had some really big wins that will help us come regional and state,” said coach Tyler Cordts. I was real proud of the effort.”

Cordts particularly liked the second place effort of Jensen McDermott at 152 pounds. He lost a hard fought 11-5 decision to Cade Lautt of Saint Thomas Aquinas in the championship bout.

“Jensen had a great tournament and picked up some big wins,” said Cordts.

Equally impressive was Taven Ewbank who took third at 132 pounds. He pinned Gavin Hartman of Shawnee Mission Northwest at the 1:59 mark to capture the bronze medal. Conner Grey also took third at 160 pounds. He scored a 6-1 decision over Blue Valley North’s Andy Nettelblad to take third place.

At 120 pounds, Brayden Ratcliffe finished fourth after losing but fell to Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Jerad Habben.

“Brayden had a breakout performance wrestling the best of his career,” added Cordts.

Alex Weber took seventh, while eighth place went to Tristen Martin. Ninth places went to Daniel Yount, Kyle Humphrey, and Ryan Shirley.

Kayden Humphrey took twelfth in the 113 pound weight division as did Jackson Flowers in the 170 pound weight division. Anthony Rodriguez took thirteenth at 138 pounds.

Zane Stutzman closed the day with a 16th place at 145 pounds.

“Overall, we had a great tournament, and we will take the next two weeks to sharpen our skills, heal up a bit, and refocus for the second half of the season,” added Cordts.