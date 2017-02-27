At 12:03 p.m. Feb. 26, Gardner Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Gardner –Edgerton High School, 425 N. Waverly, regarding reported damage to the interior of the school.

Upon arrival, officers met with USD 231 employees, who reported finding forced entry into the school and damage to property inside the building. Once inside, officers discovered significant vandalism throughout the school.

Due to the extent of the damage and the time needed for cleanup and repair, USD 231 has canceled classes for GEHS students for Monday, Feb. 27. It is unknown at this time the dollar amount associated with the damages or what additional loss of property may have occurred.

Gardner P.D. detectives and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators are processing the crime scene and working with USD 231 staff to determine the full extent of the damage and any loss of property that may have occurred.

Video retrieved from the school’s security system shows three male suspects approximately 18-25 years of age. Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects in the video please call the Gardner Police Department at 913-856-7312 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).