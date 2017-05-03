The investigation into the burglary/vandalism of the Gardner-Edgerton High School last Feb. 26 is ongoing.

“We have no new information on this case,” said Sgt. Steve Benz, administrative sergeant. “It is still an active investigation, and all leads are being followed up.”

An exact dollar amount of damage is still being determined. “The school district has not yet provided us with the final dollar figure on vandalism loss,” Benz said.

“I would ask that anyone that hears of anything related to the high school burglary please call Gardner PD at 913-856-7312,” Benz continued. “The citizens of Gardner have been great when it comes to reporting suspicious or unusual activity in and around the city. We ask for their continued vigilance and partnership.”

Video captured what is believed to be a light colored 1990s model Ford Bronco entering and leaving the area, and video retrieved from the schools security system shows three male suspects approximately 18-25 years of age.

One of the suspects suffered an injury, most likely a laceration to the hand or forearm resulting from their breaking a glass window, resulting in blood being found at the crime scene, according to a GPD press release. The injury should still be visible on the suspect. It should be noted that all of the blood found at the scene has since been completely mitigated, so as not to pose a safety or health hazard to students, faculty and administrators at the school.

Due to the extent of the damage and the time needed for cleanup and repair, USD 231 canceled classes for GEHS students for Feb. 27, but students returned to school Feb. 28.

It is unknown at this time the dollar amount associated with the damages or what additional loss of property may have occurred.