Gardner Edgerton High School Theatre and Thespian Troupe 2135 President Kara McCormick is being honored as one of only 12 Kansas Thespian Scholarship recipients this year at the Educational Theatre Association’s Kansas Chapter 2018 Thespian Festival in Wichita, Jan. 4-6. McCormick, a senior at GEHS, received one of only three $1,000 Theatre Educator scholarships awarded in the state of Kansas. Submitted photo