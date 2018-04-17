A news chopper hovered overhead as students at GEHS participated in a walkout to protest gun violence on Apr. 17. Matthew Brittain, 17 year old GEHS senior, was interviewed by the metro TV news prior to a student organized walkout . Staff photos by Rick Poppitz

About 75 Gardner Edgerton High School students “walked out” of class as part of an ongoing, nationwide recognition of the tragedy in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students died and 14 were injured in February as the result of a teen gunman.

According to a message sent home to GEHS parents April 16, a few members of the GEHS student body contacted administration about their desire to hold a brief ‘walk out’ for the cause.

“This student-led activity is organized, well planned, appropriate and respectful in its purpose,” Mark Meyer, principal, said in the note. Students were not required to participate, and the only consequence for the 30 minute event was an unexcused absence, which was held during the seminar period.

Meyer said he was appreciative for the manner in which the students worked with school officials to collaborate and make the event safe. “Also, as a principal, I have shared with the organizers that I cannot advocate for students to walk out of class and our building,” he continued. “Students who choose to leave campus or cause a disruption may receive disciplinary consequences.”

School resource officers were on hand to promote a safe and orderly environment.