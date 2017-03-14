The Gardner Edgerton High School Theater Department has announced its 2017 spring performances, along with a unique opportunity for youngsters on April 22.

“And Then There Were None”

In this classic mystery comedy by Agatha Christie, ten strangers, apparently with little in common, are lured to an island mansion. Over dinner, a record begins to play, and the voice of an unseen host accuses each person of hiding a guilty secret. That evening, one stranger is found murdered. The tension escalates as the survivors realize the killer is not only among them, but is preparing to strike again. Directed by Jeff Lady, the play runs April 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5

“Leaving Iowa”

The critically-acclaimed play, “Leaving Iowa,” by Tim Clue and Spike Manton is a hilarious, family-friendly comedy that is a toast to the idealism and character of parents from the “greatest generation,” and a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip. Directed by GEHS senior Faith Garrie and presented by GEHS Repertory Theater, the performance runs April 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

“A Princess Tea Party”

Youngsters will have the opportunity to spend the day enjoying tea and learning all about what it is like

to be a princess. Youngsters will come dressed in their favorite princess costume and have their picture taken with the ‘princesses’ and ‘prince charmings’ of the GEHS Theater Department. The afternoon will conclude with the youngsters participating in a brief fashion show and showcasing what they have learned from the princesses. The event is scheduled for Saturday April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the GEHS auditorium. Cost is $25 per child. Please contact Jeff Lady at [email protected] for reservations.

For more information on these events, please call 913-856-2653 or [email protected]